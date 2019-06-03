Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (TPZ) Holdings Lessened by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57,885 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 220,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 94,449 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TPZ opened at $18.25 on Monday. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

