Towerview Llc Purchases 6,508 Shares of Tejon Ranch (TRC) Stock

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Director Towerview Llc purchased 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $105,169.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685,100 shares in the company, valued at $59,551,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Towerview Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Towerview Llc purchased 4,933 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,914.60.

NYSE TRC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,931. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $420.13 million, a P/E ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 0.97. Tejon Ranch has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 6.81%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,280 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 537,959 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

