Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,239,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,890,000 after buying an additional 643,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,026,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,226,000 after buying an additional 460,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,788,000 after buying an additional 414,136 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $42,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $36,560,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $198.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.86. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $80.09 and a 52-week high of $232.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.59.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $226,231.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,006 shares of company stock worth $31,713,471. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

