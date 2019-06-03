Tredje AP fonden Cuts Stake in Dover Corp (DOV)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 57.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Dover were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dover by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.94. 26,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $99.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Dover’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

