Tripadvisor (TRIP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Tripadvisor to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.27 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $572,060.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $185,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3,815.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 870.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 65.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,083 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

