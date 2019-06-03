Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) to announce $17.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.63 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $16.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $75.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.85 million to $76.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $96.21 million, with estimates ranging from $92.42 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 89.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPVG opened at $13.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $338.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

