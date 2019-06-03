Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches Market Cap of $188,873.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $188,873.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00084179 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008181 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00193800 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002021 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009212 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006898 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 588,483,827 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

