Truehand Inc Acquires New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Truehand Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of Truehand Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,323,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $128.86. 43,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,434. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $179.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $3,193,748.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,231,676.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,698,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

