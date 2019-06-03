TurtleCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $717,154.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $717,154.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 98.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 45,073,998,171 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

