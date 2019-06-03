Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stake Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 324.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,122,000 after buying an additional 613,596 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $123.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $131.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -164.99 and a beta of 1.31. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $144.62.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.45 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $117,593.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $2,705,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,107 shares of company stock worth $20,315,428. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stake Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/twilio-inc-twlo-stake-increased-by-cibc-world-markets-inc.html.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.