Twilio (TWLO) Shares Down 5.6%

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $123.26 and last traded at $124.54. 5,968,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 4,374,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.99.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Twilio to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.
The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.45 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $2,884,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 8,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,189,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,107 shares of company stock valued at $20,315,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Twilio by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.
