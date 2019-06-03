Tyman PLC (TYMN) Receives GBX 333 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333 ($4.35).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TYMN shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Tyman to an “add” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Tyman alerts:

LON:TYMN traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 235 ($3.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,827. Tyman has a 1 year low of GBX 222.50 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 359.50 ($4.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $457.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Pamela Bingham purchased 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,937.84 ($12,985.55). Also, insider Jo Hallas purchased 48,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £118,478.52 ($154,813.17). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,106 shares of company stock valued at $16,959,508.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.