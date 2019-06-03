U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Receives $22.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on U.S. Silica to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America set a $15.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,011.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 465.7% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,272,869 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after acquiring an additional 699,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,896,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,065,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 468,259 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $763.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $378.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.83 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.