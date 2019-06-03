UGAS (UGAS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. UGAS has a market capitalization of $35.91 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002452 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $713.29 or 0.08332150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00037076 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001665 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000584 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,720,374 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.