Unilever NV (UN) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,611 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $28,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

UN stock opened at $60.12 on Monday. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.4641 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UN. Barclays began coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

