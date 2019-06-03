Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Lifted by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.6% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $166.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

In other news, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,009,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

