United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Financial Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

UBNK opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $675.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.70. United Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. United Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,272,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,577,000 after purchasing an additional 139,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,327,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,982,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 190,273 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 79.3% during the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 772,038 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

