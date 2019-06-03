Universal Corp (UVV) Insider Sells $106,320.20 in Stock

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) insider James A. Huffman sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $106,320.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:UVV opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 6.26. Universal Corp has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 685,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,126,000 after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter worth about $9,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,982,000 after acquiring an additional 127,335 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 116,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 105,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

