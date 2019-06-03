Urban Outfitters (URBN) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on URBN. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.04.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 9,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $310,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Calvin Hollinger sold 23,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $693,672.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,200 shares of company stock worth $3,237,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 313.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $42,713,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,059.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,003,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 971,424 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,696,000 after purchasing an additional 770,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 970,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

