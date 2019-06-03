US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,653 Shares of ASML Holding NV (ASML)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 169,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,794,000 after acquiring an additional 101,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.89. ASML had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASML from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

