US Bancorp DE Acquires 524 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,800,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,405,000 after purchasing an additional 217,358 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 38,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,637. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In related news, insider David Randich sold 20,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 2,192 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $115,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,571 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

