Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shares Sold by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC reduced its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,637 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 192,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 83,028 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 225,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,400,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,653 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of NYSE:VLY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,638. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $326.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,341.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

