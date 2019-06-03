ValuEngine Lowers Comstock Resources (CRK) to Strong Sell

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

NYSE CRK traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 256,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.70 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

