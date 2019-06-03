Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $47.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.74 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNDA. BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,117,856.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,276,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,579,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6,148.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.51 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

