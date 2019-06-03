Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Shares Bought by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 378.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 378.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 307,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock opened at $85.30 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $85.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2053 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Shares Bought by Global Financial Private Capital LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/vanguard-intermediate-term-bond-etf-biv-shares-bought-by-global-financial-private-capital-llc.html.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.