Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) is Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2,023.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 468,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $24,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.49. 3,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,183. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

