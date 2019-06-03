Veeva Systems (VEEV) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $133.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Veeva Systems from an equal rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $154.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.43, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $73.47 and a 12-month high of $156.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 28.41%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 946 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total transaction of $108,468.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 48,765 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $5,554,821.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,851 shares of company stock worth $14,478,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 508.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

