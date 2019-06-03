Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Holdings Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.9% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 59.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James D. Shelton sold 5,940 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $384,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,059.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,970. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VTR opened at $64.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.22. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 12.19%. Ventas’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.46.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

