Vertcoin Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $24.21 million and approximately $361,122.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005694 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, QBTC and Bitsane.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,574.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.19 or 0.03056615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.66 or 0.05016769 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.01308793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.01096302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00111123 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.01022904 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00336347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 49,755,072 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bitsane, YoBit, Poloniex, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Upbit, CoinEgg, QBTC, Bittrex and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.