Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $170.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $121,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,860. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

