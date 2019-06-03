Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,217. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.02 and a 12 month high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.12 million. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 40.75%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 19,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $2,370,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $335,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,585 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.61 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/victory-capital-management-inc-trims-holdings-in-u-s-physical-therapy-inc-usph.html.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.