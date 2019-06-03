Victory Capital (VCTR) Receives News Sentiment Score of 3.80

Media coverage about Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) has trended very positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Victory Capital earned a media sentiment score of 3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

VCTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 23.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

