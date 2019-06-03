Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VKTX. BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Svb Leerink upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.86 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.48.

VKTX stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.56. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

