Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Virtus Investment Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $119.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $101.59 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.42. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 491,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,569,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,700,000 after acquiring an additional 29,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

