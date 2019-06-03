Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.19

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 44698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $745.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,536,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 393,093 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,496,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after acquiring an additional 28,286 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 633,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,606,000 after acquiring an additional 87,986 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

