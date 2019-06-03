VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,910 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 399,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,428. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $88.59.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

