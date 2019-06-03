Vodafone Group (VOD) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

VOD opened at $16.21 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,798,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

