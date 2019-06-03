Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases 4,350 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 6,774.4% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 226,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after buying an additional 223,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in American Financial Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $98.32. 2,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $197,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,309 shares in the company, valued at $13,068,159.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 83,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $8,181,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,642 shares of company stock worth $40,591,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

