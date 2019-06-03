Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 559,462 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,206,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $115,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 94.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 572,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,718,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 237,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 98,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Guldner sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $128,981.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,556.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce J. Nordstrom sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $315,266.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,016. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $94.18. 15,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $97.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $740.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

