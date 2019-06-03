Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $131,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 197,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,595,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,589,000.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,069. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

