William Mark Meyer Purchases 2,000 Shares of Apache Co. (APA) Stock

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) EVP William Mark Meyer bought 2,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,660.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Apache stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,385,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,213. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Apache by 2,492.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,998 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

