Wirecard (WRCDF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

WRCDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wirecard in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wirecard in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRCDF opened at $156.84 on Thursday. Wirecard has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $227.94.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

