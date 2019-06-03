Wix.Com (WIX) & Infinite Group (IMCI) Financial Analysis

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.Com and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.Com -7.51% -19.47% -3.19% Infinite Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wix.Com and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.Com 1 4 11 0 2.63 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wix.Com currently has a consensus target price of $123.46, suggesting a potential downside of 10.11%. Given Wix.Com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wix.Com is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Wix.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Infinite Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Wix.Com has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 4.07, meaning that its stock price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wix.Com and Infinite Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.Com $603.70 million 11.34 -$37.12 million ($0.44) -312.14 Infinite Group $7.41 million 0.08 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.Com.

Summary

Infinite Group beats Wix.Com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The company's principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment platform. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its users' Websites. In addition, the company provides Wix ShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers Wix Stores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an online appointment booking solution; Wix Hotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; Wix Music, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 119.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

