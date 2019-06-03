Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Receives $106.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In related news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $1,495,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,052.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $964,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,010 shares of company stock worth $16,053,200. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 437.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 774.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWD stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.21. 104,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,468. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.35. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $758.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.