Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 2,260 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.90.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $326.97 per share, with a total value of $163,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,465 shares in the company, valued at $17,481,451.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total transaction of $16,673,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,644,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded up $3.50 on Monday, reaching $347.42. 5,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,682. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $363.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.52. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 2,260 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-acquires-2260-shares-of-roper-technologies-inc-rop.html.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.