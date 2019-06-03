XRP (XRP) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.82 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00005249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatehub, Bitbank, Cryptohub and BitBay. XRP has a total market cap of $18.82 billion and approximately $2.39 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00378861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.43 or 0.02546577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00156374 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004146 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,617,212 coins and its circulating supply is 42,181,995,112 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, WazirX, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinone, ABCC, Indodax, RippleFox, Tripe Dice Exchange, DragonEX, Cryptohub, Bitfinex, Vebitcoin, Gatehub, BTC Markets, Poloniex, Coinrail, Kuna, Bitinka, Exrates, BX Thailand, Independent Reserve, FCoin, BTC Trade UA, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koineks, Liquid, Fatbtc, Bitbank, C2CX, Coinsuper, CoinEgg, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Braziliex, Bitstamp, CoinBene, Coinbe, Binance, Zebpay, ZB.COM, Huobi, Cryptomate, Ovis, Kraken, GOPAX, Ripple China, B2BX, BtcTurk, LiteBit.eu, Koinex, Bitlish, BitBay, OKEx, Coinsquare, Bithumb, BCEX, CoinFalcon, DigiFinex, MBAex, Bits Blockchain, BitFlip, Coindeal, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bitsane, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, LakeBTC, CEX.IO, OTCBTC, Stellarport, Korbit, Covesting, Bitso, Exmo, Coinhub, Instant Bitex, Bitbns and BitMarket. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

