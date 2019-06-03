XTRABYTES Price Down 11.5% This Week (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $318.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00386031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.02658975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00016956 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00153644 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

