York Water (YORW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded York Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded York Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. York Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

YORW opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.27 million, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.24. York Water has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 27.96% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, research analysts expect that York Water will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in York Water by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in York Water by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in York Water by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 670,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in York Water by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 54,997 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in York Water by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 32,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

