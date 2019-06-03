Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.22). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 30.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,468. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.17.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

