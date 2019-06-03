Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Navios Maritime Partners posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 124%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navios Maritime Partners.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.45. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NMM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

NYSE NMM opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.81. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Navios Maritime Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 983.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,224,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,609 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27,039 shares during the last quarter.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

